Dame Joan Collins tells Piers Morgan her ‘lips are sealed’ on the subject of Prince Harry and Meghan

Dame Joan Collins steered on the side of caution when Piers Morgan attempted to quiz her on how she feels about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amidst rumours of a royal “feud”.

The actress was the latest celebrity guest to appear on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on Sunday, 20 June.

During the almost hour-long interview, the television host asked Collins about her links to the royal family, and her opinion of Meghan and Harry.

“What do you make of what’s going on with the British royal family now with Meghan, Harry, the feud with William, Charles?” he asked.

Miming a zip closing across her mouth, Collins said her lips were sealed on the subject, before making a remark at Morgan’s expense.

“I just don’t want to go on national TV and say what I think about Meghan and Harry because look what happened to you,” she said, inciting laughter from the audience.

‘Exactly, thank you,’ Piers replied.

Earlier this year, ITV announced Morgan would no longer appear as a host on its breakfast show, Good Morning Britain.

The decision came within weeks of Morgan’s comments on the show that he thought Meghan had lied in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey about feeling suicidal. The comments prompted an investigation by media regulator Ofcom after it received more than 41,000 complaints.

In a tweet posted to his Twitter account on Saturday 19 June, Morgan, who is one of Meghan’s most vocal critics, said he left the hosting job because he “refused to apologise”.

During the sitdown, Collins also revealed that the late Princess Diana had sought her advice on dealing with life in the public eye. “I loved her,” she said.

She recalled one occasion where the pair were surrounded by paparazzi, and Diana had asked her “if this always happens”.

“And I said ‘you just have to get used to it’. She tried to avoid them didn’t she, it was a tragic life,” Collins said.