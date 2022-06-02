Keen to raise a late-night toast to her majesty over the Jubilee weekend? Depending on which part of the UK you’re in, you may well be in luck.

Four days of celebrations are scheduled to honour the monarch, including a Platinum Jubilee concert, Trooping the Colour, a pageant and a Service of Thanksgiving.

But how will pub opening times be affected by this royal revelry? Here’s everything you need to know.

What time will pubs close over the Jubilee weekend?

Different rules apply to different areas of the UK.

In England and Wales, opening hours for pubs and bars will be extended over the four-day bank holiday weekend.

This extension will see hours lengthened from 11pm to 1am on Thursday 2 June, Friday 3 June and Saturday 4 June. Normal hours will resume on Sunday 5 June.

In Scotland, only pubs and bars in Glasgow will be permitted to pour drinks later than usual, with all licensed premises, with the exception of off-sales and casinos, being granted an additional hours’ opening time.

Edinburgh will not be offering the same extension, however, and updates on local authority decisions are yet to be confirmed.

To date, Northern Ireland has not said it will extend opening hours over the Jubilee weekend.

What has the government said about extending pub opening hours?

On 25 April, Parliament passed an order to approve the longer licensing hours under Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003.

Amendments to the Act can be made to mark occasions of “exceptional national significance”, criteria the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend meets.

In a statement, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “For 70 years her majesty the Queen has served the UK and the Commonwealth with the utmost dignity, steadfastness and resolve.

“The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic national occasion, which will see families, friends and communities across the country come together to celebrate this unprecedented landmark in a remarkable reign.

“Over the extended bank holiday weekend, we will be able to raise a glass to toast her majesty’s incredible service to our country, while also providing a boost to the hospitality industry after a challenging couple of years.”

Will extended opening hours also apply to other premises selling alcohol, such as off-licences and supermarkets?

No. Following a public consultation, the government agreed with the majority of respondents that the order should not extend to premises which sell alcohol for consumption off the premises, such as off-licences and supermarkets.

The consultation also received support from the National Police Chiefs' Council and National Association of Licensing and Enforcement Officers.

What other occasions has the government extended pub opening hours?

In the past, pubs have been permitted to extend their opening hours for the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016 and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding in 2011.

Join former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond to reflect on the Queen’s 70 incredible years on the throne at a Platinum Jubilee panel event run by The Independent on Thursday 17 May at 6.30pm.

The broadcaster and journalist will be joined by The Independent’s Associate Editor Sean O’Grady, Deputy Voices Editor Sunny Hundal and hosted by Deputy Lifestyle Editor Laura Hampson to explore the highs and lows of Her Majesty’s seven decades on the throne.