Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022: Who will be on the balcony during Trooping the Colour?

The Queen commemorates her “official” birthday with an annual military parade, named Trooping the Colour.

The monarch’s “official” birthday does not have a set date and usually takes place on the second Saturday of June.

This year the event will take place on Thursday 2 June, marking the beginning of a four-day bank holiday weekend in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Trooping the Colour sees soldiers, musicians and horses parade down The Mall in London, towards Buckingham Palace.

An update shared to the Royal Family Twitter account last week showed that preparations are well underway, with seating and railings being erected around the Queen Victoria Memorial.

Following the parade, the royal family traditionally appears on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, where they watch a Royal Air Forces flypast.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the appearance will be limited to working members of the royal family.

This means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be included in the line-up after they stepped down from their roles in the firm in 2020.

The Duke of York, will also not make an appearance on the balcony.

Prince Andrew stepped down from public duties in 2019. In February he paid an undisclosed sum out of court to settle a civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre. He has continuously denied all claims levied against him.

Here is the full list of all the royal family members who are expected to appear on the balcony.

What has Buckingham Palace said about the balcony appearance?

In a statement earlier this month, Buckingham Palace said: “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

Who will appear on the balcony?

Apart from Andrew, all of the Queen’s children will join her on the balcony.

This will include the heir apparent, the Prince of Wales, and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will attend, alongside the Princess Royal.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also be present with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Additionally, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will appear.

Lastly, the Wessexes’ children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, will also join.