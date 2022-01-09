The Duchess of Cambridge has released three new portraits of herself to mark her 40th birthday.

In the images, taken by acclaimed fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, Kate smiles and looks relaxed.

Ever the fashion-forward duchess, Kate has chosen three different Alexander McQueen looks for each of the photographs.

In the only colour image, Kate poses against a plain studio backdrop in a vibrant scarlet gown, featuring a full pleated skirt, a one-shoulder neckline, and an oversized sleeve.

But there’s more to the look than meets the eye. For example, Kate poses with her hands in pockets, an usually casual design feature in any gown.

Meanwhile, she is also wearing her hair down, with her brunette locks billowing behind her in a similarly laid-back fashion.

As for her jewellery, in this image Kate pays homage to the firm by wearing a pair of drop diamond earrings earrings loaned to her by the Queen.

Another photograph, shown in black and white, is a more close-up portrait in which Kate appears smiling directly at the camera in a white ruffled gown, which she accessorises with a pair of pearl drop earrings that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, the Princess of Wales.

In the third shot, also black and white, Kate is pictured seated in a white tulle gown featuring an off-shoulder neckline with bows on either side.

The duchess poses sideways, her head turned to the right, revealing her hair flowing behind her and another pair of pearl earrings that also previously belonged to Diana.

But that’s not the only nod to Diana in Kate’s photographs. For in this final photo, she also offers fans a glimpse at her famous engagement ring, posing with her left hand resting on her side, consequently flashing the 12-carat oval sapphire ring to the camera.

The ring, which contains 14 diamonds, also once belonged to Diana.

Speaking about the shoot, Roversi, who has previously worked with Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, said:“Taking the portrait of Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was a true honour for me and a moment of pure joy.

“I was moved by her warmth and friendly welcome and enchanted by her shining eyes that reflected the loveliness of her soul and her smile showing the generosity of her heart.”

He added: “It was a profound and rich experience for me, an unforgettable moment. I have met a wonderful person, a person who, with her positive energy, can bring hope to the whole world.”