How Princess of Wales will likely celebrate her 42nd birthday

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales will soon be turning 42.

The royal’s birthday is on Tuesday 9 January, which means she will likely be celebrating the occasion the weekend before. Kate has never been known for elaborate birthday parties and tends to only spend them with family, specifically her husband, Prince William, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Although Kate has not yet revealed what the plans for her birthday are, there are some patterns based on her previous birthdays that can give a good idea on how she’ll be spending it this year.

Despite being based in Windsor, during her birthday, Kate and her family will likely be at Anmer Hall in Norfolk at their country home. The home was a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II back in 2011. Over the years, the royal couple has continued to spend time at Anmer Hall, specifically on holidays and when their three children have breaks from school.

Because Christmas Day was less than two weeks ago, it is assumed that the family will still be there.

The royal couple also sometimes sets aside a weekend during the beginning of the year to entertain their family and friends for a few days of shooting and other country pursuits. Normally, Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, William’s lifelong friend Tom van Straubenzee and his wife Lucy Lanigan-O’Keeffe, James Meade and his wife Laura, neighbour and longtime pal Sophie Snuggs and her husband Robert are invited.

During Kate’s previous birthday weekends, she and William have also dedicated some time to attending mass at St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, which is where the royal family recently celebrated Christmas.

To mark her milestone 40th birthday, she released three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of the future queen.

Kate was pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses and with her hair flowing.

Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, described photographing the princess as “a moment of pure joy” and said with her “positive energy” she can “bring hope to the whole world”.

For her birthday last year, Kate received a sweet message from King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The royal family’s official X/Twitter and Instagram accounts shared a post on 9 January 2022. “Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today!” they wrote, along with a birthday cake emoji.

The post also included a photo of Kate during her first visit to Wales in September after she and Prince William were named the Prince and Princess of Wales. In the image, she could be seen accepting a bouquet of flowers from a young child.

Kate also received tributes from other UK-based military groups and charities that she has notably been a part of. The Royal Air Force Air Cadets reshared King Charles and Camilla’s post, before adding their own message.

“Wishing our Royal Patron and Honorary Air Commandant of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, the Princess of Wales @KensingtonRoyal a very Happy Birthday today,” the cadet organisation wrote.

Some of the children’s organisations Kate has worked with also celebrated her, including mental health charity Place2Be.

“Thank you for your support over the past 10 years, and for your ongoing commitment to improving children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing,” the page wrote.