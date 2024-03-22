Buckingham Palace hiring £25,000 communications assistant amid Kate rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Buckingham Palace is hiring a new communications assistant to boost its engagement with the media and public.

The entry level position will promote “the work, role, relevance and value of the Royal Family to a worldwide audience.”

The job advertisement comes amid a flurry of conspiracy theories relating to the Princess of Wales’s withdrawal from public life as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

The advert reads: “The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all that you do.

“Whether working on a state visit, ceremonial event or Royal engagement, you’ll make sure our communications consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences.”

According to the job spec, the employee will assist with proactive and reactive communications, facilitate and oversee media access to royal engagements across royal residences and elsewhere, produce written content across social media, respond to media enquiries, assist with admin and provide logistical support to the team.

Job advert for the new opening in the communications team at Buckingham Palace (Buckingham Palace)

The opening comes after criticism over the royal comms department due to their handling of a string of blunders including the decision to release a doctored photograph of Kate and her children on Mother’s Day.

Global picture agencies detected the image had been retouched and claimed they called for Kensington Palace to release the original photo, which they declined to do so.

Instead, Kate issued a public apology admitting she was behind the Photoshop faux-pas.

Kate Middleton doctored Mother’s Day photo (Reuters)

Phil Chetwynd, the global news director of Agence-France Presse, hit out at the palace saying it was “no longer a trusted source”.

Since then, the Princess has been given little respite from the conspiracy theories originating from her absence from the public eye, with people across the world offering their verdicts on her whereabouts and condition of her health.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales was spotted alongside Prince William over the weekend at their local Windsor Farm Shop which triggered further rumours.

The escalating furore led her lookalike Heidi Agani to refute the claims, the 43-year-old impersonator even provide an alibi, and said at the time of the sighting in Windsor on Saturday she was teaching at a dance school.

Amid the chaos, the new hire would be offered a starting salary of £25,642.50 per annum for a working week of 37.5 hours across Monday to Friday and 25 days holiday.