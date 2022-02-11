Kate Middleton encourages children to face their fears on CBeebies

With a little help from their friends, young children can face their fears, the Duchess of Cambridge has said in a bedtime story reading for CBeebies.

Kate Middleton described the modern children’s classic, The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark, written by Jill Tomlinson, as an “encouraging tale”.

The reading by the Duchess to mark Children’s Mental Health Week will be broadcast on the BBC’s channel for kids at 6.50pm on Sunday.

The book, illustrated by Paul Howard, tells the story of a baby barn owl named Plop who, with the help of others, learns that the dark is not as scary as he thought it was.

Over time, Plop grows in confidence and overcomes his fears.

In a clip from the recording, she says: “Wow, what an encouraging tale.

“We can all feel scared sometimes just like our owl friend Plop, but as Mrs Barn Owl said, ‘It’s better to find out about the things that scare us before we make up our mind’.

“And with the help of others, we can often face things that worry us. Now it’s time for bed. Night night and sleep tight.”

The Duchess follows in the footsteps of several famous faces who have all appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories, including Captain America star Chris Evans, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Loki star Tom Hiddleston.

Kate wears jeans and a cosy Fair Isle jumper to tell the story and appears to be sitting cross-legged in the corner of a wooded area, with a hot chocolate within reach, two soft toy owls for company and a lit fire bowl.

Children’s Mental Health Week is a national even that aims to highlight the importance of the issue.

Tomlinson’s book was handpicked by the Duchess, as the story chimes with this year’s theme of Growing Together.

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC Children’s and Education, said: “I couldn’t be more proud to have the duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels.

“It’s such a special and relevant tale and perfectly represents this years’ Children’s Mental Health week theme. I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story and I’m sure our audience can’t either.”

Additional reporting by PA