Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore matching dresses to the annual royal Christmas concert on Thursday, hours after Netflix released the final episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The Princess of Wales, who will be hosting the concert, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, arrived at Westminster Abbey in a burgundy, long-sleeved dress coat. She paired her outfit with matching gloves, heels, and dangly earrings and had a maroon purse in her hand.

She made her way to the church with her seven-year-old daughter, who wore a dark red dress coat that was similar to her mother’s. For the concert, Charlotte also wore a pair of navy blue tights and black leather shoes.

Kate was also accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and their nine-year-old son, Prince George. The couple’s youngest son, Prince Louis, four, was not at the event.

For the occasion, the Prince of Wales wore a black jacket over a white shirt and red tie, while his son wore a navy jacket over a white shirt and blue and white tie.

The event was filled with many members of the royal family, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Other guests at the royal concert are Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are also in attendance.

As noted in a statement released by Kensington Palace, the concert will be dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others,” the statement reads.

(Getty Images)

“These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them,” the statement continued.

The concert will also “recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ arrival to the Christmas-themed event came hours after Netflix dropped the final episodes of Harry & Meghan. In Volume II of the program, Harry and Meghan spoke about their rift with the royal family, after they stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

In episode five, Harry recalled an urgent meeting between senior members of the royal family about his decision to step back. He went on to claim that the talk included William yelling at him.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me,” Harry claimed.

He added that his father, King Charles, allegedly said things that “simply weren’t true” and that his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, “quietly sat there” to “take it all in”.

(Getty Images)

In episode four of the docuseries, Harry recalled how the tabloids ultimately affected his family and his relationship with his brother. He claimed that offices in the royal family had previously “leaked” stories to the media, causing those offices to work “against each other”.

“There’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories,” he explained. “So, if the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principle, they will trade and give you something about someone else’s principle.”

He claimed that while he and William promised to never let this kind of behaviour take place in their offices, that promise was ultimately broken.

“William and I both saw what would happen in our dad’s office and we made an agreement that we would never let that happen to our office,” he said. “I would far rather get destroyed by the press than play along with this game, or this business of trading. And to see my brother’s office copy the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking.”