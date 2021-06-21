Kate Middleton has thanked children’s hospices in the UK

The Duchess of Cambridge has praised the UK’s children’s hospices which do “remarkable” and “life-changing” work.

Kate Middleton made the comments in a message to mark the beginning of Children’s Hospice Week, which runs from 21 June to 27 June.

Kate is the patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and she remarked how the past year has been particularly difficult for families whose children are seriously ill and for whom hospices are a “lifeline”.

The duchess said that care that children’s hospice provides “is needed now more than ever”.

Kate said: “The last year has been a difficult one for everyone, and especially tough and frightening for families with seriously ill children.

“Many started shielding long before others, worrying about the pandemic and what it might mean for their child.”

The national week of awareness is organised by the UK’s umbrella charity for children’s palliative care, Together for Short Lives.

This year’s theme is “Pushed to the Limits”, to reflect the difficulty faced by families who use hospice services over the past year.

Kate continued: “Children’s hospices are a lifeline, and I have been privileged to see first-hand the remarkable work they do.

“They give families the care and time they need to make treasured lifelong memories - the chance to be parents, not carers. Vitally, they are also there when it is time to say goodbye, making sure a family has privacy and dignity so they can grieve together, and are able to receive support for as long as they need it.

“I hope you will join me this Children’s Hospice Week in thanking the UK’s 54 children’s hospices and their incredible staff for the life-changing care they provide to children and families facing the unimaginable - helping them to make the most of every precious moment together.”

Over the last year, fundraising events for many hospices have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Phil Gormley, chief executive of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, said: “I am extremely grateful to the duchess for her active support and advocacy, which is deeply appreciated and valued by both our families and staff.

“The pandemic has created some significant challenges, including maintaining our voluntary income, but these aren’t insurmountable and we’re genuinely confident of being able to innovate, expand and develop our service in future.”