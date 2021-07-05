Kate Middleton self-isolating after Covid contact, Kensington Palace says

The Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating at home after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: “Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

The news comes after the duchess made a public appearance at Wimbledon on Friday.

During the visit, she met with staff in the All England Club kitchens and toured the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum.

As a patron of the club and keen tennis fan, Kate attends the tournament every year, but will now miss the men’s and women’s final this weekend.

She was due to attend a service of thanksgiving and host a “Big Tea” with Prince William to mark the 73rd anniversary of the NHS on 5 July, but will now spend the next 10 days at home.

The duchess also attended an England Euro 2020 match at Wembley Stadium with her husband and son, Prince George, on 29 June.

Prince William and his father, the Prince of Wales, both contracted coronavirus last year. At the time, William kept his diagnosis private and self-isolated at the family home in Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

Both Kate and William received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in May at the Science Museum in London.

In celebration of the NHS anniversary on Monday, William will still join a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s.

Those invited include NHS chief Sir Simon Stevens, Sam Foster, the nurse who administered the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and other NHS staff members who treated patients across England.

Later this afternoon, he will host a “Big Tea” in the gardens of Buckingham Palace which will be attended by respiratory ward nurses, counsellors and care workers.