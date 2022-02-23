Kate Middleton reunites with Denmark’s Princess Mary in Copenhagen

The Duchess of Cambridge has met with Denmark’s Princess Mary on her second and final day in Copenhagen.

After visiting Forest Kindergarten, the Duchess received an official welcome from Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, alongside her daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, at Christian IX’s Palace in Copenhagen.

The visit was in part to pay tribute to the historic ties between the two countries, which are both celebrating jubilees this year - the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Golden Jubilee of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II.

In a post on their Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote: “Joining The Queen of Denmark and The Crown Princess to celebrate a Jubilee year for both the United Kingdom and Denmark - a Golden Jubilee here in Denmark, and Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee back in the UK. Thank you for the warm welcome!”

Kate wore an elegant wool coat from Catherine Walker, with pearl jewellery, black gloves and heels, as the trio posed for a group photo before their audience.

They walked from Christian IX’s Palace via the Amalienborg Courtyard to Frederik VIII’s Palace for a private lunch.

They were greeted at the historic building with posies from two little girls, Mouna, seven, and five-year-old April.

The pair first met during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Denmark in 2011, and Crown Princess Mary and her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, also joined William and Kate at Royal Ascot in 2016.

The Queen and Queen Margrethe are third cousins, and both descendants from Queen Victoria and King Christian IX of Denmark.

Queen Margrethe was also among the guests at William and Kate’s royal wedding in April 2011.

After lunch, the two women were scheduled to visit the Danner Crisis Centre, a shelter helping women and children who have been exposed to domestic violence.

The centre is supported by the Mary Foundation, founded by the Danish Princess in 2007, which supports children arriving there by giving them a backpack of essential items including water bottles, cuddle toys, pencil cases and notebooks.

The Centre can accommodate 18 mothers and 18 children fleeing domestic abuse at a time and on average they stay for four or five months.