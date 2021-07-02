Wimbledon 2021: Duchess of Cambridge joins Duke of Kent in Royal Box

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Duke of Kent in the Royal Box to watch Andy Murray take on Denis Shapovalov at Wimbledon on Friday.

The match marked the Duke of Kent’s third visit to the 2021 tournament, while it was Kate’s first appearance.

The duchess arrived in a pleated, mid-length navy blue and white polka dot skirt by London-based designer Alessandra Rich, which she paired with a white crewneck top and navy blue blazer.

She accessorised the look with pearl earrings and a white Mulberry “Amberley” bag.

The duchess chose to wear British designers for the outing (WireImage)

Taking her place on Centre Court, Kate looked in good spirits as she smiled and laughed while talking to the duke. She was also spotted speaking with fitness coach Joe Wicks.

On Centre Court, the Royal Box has 74 seats that are reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, of which the duchess has been a patron since 2016.

The duke has been president of the club since 1969 and presents the winners’ trophies to the champions at the end of each year’s tournament.

Ahead of her appearance in the Royal Box, Kate visited the club’s kitchens, where she helped executive chef Adam Fargin hull strawberries as he prepared desserts for guests.

She was later seen at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, which was opened by the Duke of Kent in 2006. Stopping to look at a portrait of Andy Murray by artist Maggi Hambling, Kate said: “I love it. It has a lot of movement, it is very pretty.”

Kate, who has been a keen tennis fan for years, previously arranged for her eldest son, Prince George, to receive lessons from Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer.

During an interview at the Wimbledon tournament in 2019, Federer said he had visited Kate’s parents’ home in Berkshire to coach George, who was five years old at the time.

“At that stage, it’s all about just touch the ball, it’s already good,” Federer said, according to Reuters.

“He’s a cute boy. I love to see that they’re into tennis or into sports. His mum has always enjoyed her tennis,” he said of Kate and George.