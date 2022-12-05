Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Her stylist doesn’t understand the internet’: Fans edit Kate Middleton’s ‘green screen’ dress from Earthshot Prize

‘The color is just exactly the shade for the internet to do internet things with!’ noted one person on Twitter

Olivia Petter
Monday 05 December 2022 08:00
Comments
Princess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston

The Duchess of Cambridge has fallen foul of the internet as a result of her choice of dress for Friday night’s Earthshot Prize.

The ceremony took place at the MGM Music Hall in Boston on 2 December and celebrated the Duke of Cambridge’s environmental charity of the same name.

For the “green carpet”, Kate chose to wear a suitably green gown that featured an off-shoulder neckline and a slim fit.

The Sabina Maxi Dress, as it’s called, is from Solace London and retails at $525 (£427). However, according to The Daily Mail, Kate made the sustainable decision to rent the dress from online designer rental platform HURR, which charges between $91 (£74) and $238 (£194) to loan an outfit.

Good intentions aside, though, the internet was more concerned with how easy it was to photoshop their own designs onto Kate’s gown, essentially turning her into a walking green screen.

Recommended

On Twitter, one person pointed out: “This outfit choice simply highlights that her stylist doesn’t understand the internet”.

They later clarified: “Also to be clear, I think she looks beautiful and I love the sentiment behind the gown and entire look… the color is just exactly the shade for the internet to do internet things with!”

Both tweets went viral, garnering more than 150,000 likes and thousands of responses from people who had edited their own images onto Kate’s dress.

Among them were baked beans, pepperoni pizza, sweets, fruit and veg, pictures of Harry and Meghan, and even photographs of William.

One user decided to photoshop the infamous picture of Prince Andrew with Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre onto Kate’s dress.

The event saw performances from Billie Eilish and Finneas, Chloe x Halle, Annie Lennox, and Ellie Goulding.

Recommended

There were five winners at the Earthshot Prize this year, with each awarded a $1m prize fund to help support and scale their innovations.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in