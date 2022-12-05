Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duchess of Cambridge has fallen foul of the internet as a result of her choice of dress for Friday night’s Earthshot Prize.

The ceremony took place at the MGM Music Hall in Boston on 2 December and celebrated the Duke of Cambridge’s environmental charity of the same name.

For the “green carpet”, Kate chose to wear a suitably green gown that featured an off-shoulder neckline and a slim fit.

The Sabina Maxi Dress, as it’s called, is from Solace London and retails at $525 (£427). However, according to The Daily Mail, Kate made the sustainable decision to rent the dress from online designer rental platform HURR, which charges between $91 (£74) and $238 (£194) to loan an outfit.

Good intentions aside, though, the internet was more concerned with how easy it was to photoshop their own designs onto Kate’s gown, essentially turning her into a walking green screen.

On Twitter, one person pointed out: “This outfit choice simply highlights that her stylist doesn’t understand the internet”.

They later clarified: “Also to be clear, I think she looks beautiful and I love the sentiment behind the gown and entire look… the color is just exactly the shade for the internet to do internet things with!”

Both tweets went viral, garnering more than 150,000 likes and thousands of responses from people who had edited their own images onto Kate’s dress.

Among them were baked beans, pepperoni pizza, sweets, fruit and veg, pictures of Harry and Meghan, and even photographs of William.

One user decided to photoshop the infamous picture of Prince Andrew with Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre onto Kate’s dress.

The event saw performances from Billie Eilish and Finneas, Chloe x Halle, Annie Lennox, and Ellie Goulding.

There were five winners at the Earthshot Prize this year, with each awarded a $1m prize fund to help support and scale their innovations.