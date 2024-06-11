Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales has promoted her long-time stylist Natasha Archer to a key position in the royal household.

Archer, who is credited with transforming Kate from a girl-next-door to a royal fashion icon, has been appointed a new role of senior private executive assistant to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The 36-year-old noted her promotion at the royal household on LinkedIn, marking her departure from her former role as the couple’s personal assistant in which she had served since 2010.

The move is believed to be a reward for her loyalty to Kate, following reports from the MailOnline that she had personally collected the princess from hospital following abdominal surgery earlier this year.

Kate spent over two weeks at the London Clinic in January where she was also diagnosed with cancer.

Sources told the paper that Ms Archer has been dedicated to the royals and has been “inseparable” from Kate in recent months.

Kate and Natasha in Sydney in 2019 ( Getty )

Over the years, she has been pictured by the princess’ side, carrying her bags on royal tours and is said to have assisted her to and from medical appointments.

“Natasha deserves this boost – she’s unfailingly discreet and loyal to Kate,” a source told the paper.

“The salary boost will be welcome too. This appointment means we can expect to see Natasha by Kate’s side for years to come,

“It seems to be Kate’s way of thanking her for her loyalty.”

Natasha carrying the Princess’ bags from a plan in Canada during her 2016 royal tour ( Getty )

Known as ‘Tash’ by those close to her, she was reportedly the first non-family member to visit Kate in hospital after Prince George was born.

She had her own child, Theo, months after Prince Louis was born in 2018.

Married to royal photographer Chris Jackson, Ms Archer is now firmly in the royal family’s close circle of family and friends.

Her style expertise has levelled-up Kate’s wardrobe from neutrals and functional pieces to more vibrant and colourful clothes.

Educated at the £48,000-a-year Uppingham School in Rutland, Ms Archer worked in the private office of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for three years before she began working for William and Kate.