Kate Middleton is hiring a personal assistant - here’s how to apply
You’ll need to be a fan of the royal family to be considered
Kate Middleton is on the hunt for a new personal assistant.
According to a job advert posted this week on LinkedIn by The Household of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kensington Palace is searching for a personal assistant to the assistant private secretary to the Duchess.
The advert, which was posted two days ago, has already received over 200 applicants.
In a description of the role, it says: “This is an exciting opportunity to join our PA team in support of the assistant private secretary to HRH The Duchess of Cambridge.
“This role will provide wide-ranging administrative and operational support to the assistant private secretary.”
Responsibilities listed on the advert include managing the secretary’s diary, arranging meetings, monitoring correspondence and supporting the events and visits team.
The successful applicant would also be in charge of organising travel arrangements, taking minutes at meetings and providing administrative support.
The advert says that the person will have previous secretarial and administrative experience, “excellent” IT, organisational and communication skills, and they should also have an “interest in TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s work and activities”.
A knowledge of “the diversity of communities in the United Kingdom, in the Commonwealth and worldwide” would also be a bonus, and the person should have a proved ability to work well under pressure.
While the LinkedIn advert doesn’t specify a salary, the Mirror reports that the role will pay £27,500 per annum.
It will be a permanent position, working 37.5 hours per week. It doesn’t specify whether it will be remote or in an office.
If this sounds like your dream job, you can apply here.
