<p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the Trooping the Colour parade</p>

(Getty Images)

Platinum jubilee: Kate Middleton wears white to Trooping the Colour parade

The Duchess joined the Queen and other members of the royal family for the Trooping the Colour parade

Kate Ng
Thursday 02 June 2022 11:31
The Duchess of Cambridge has joined the Duchess of Cornwall along with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during the royal procession at the Trooping the Colour parade.

The Duchess smiled and waved at the cheering crowds while wearing a crisp white blazer dress by Alexander McQueen, accessorised with a navy hat with a white trim by Philip Treacy.

The Queen’s birthday parade marks the start of four days of celebrations for Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee.

The 96-year-old monarch has been on the throne for 70 years, making her the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

The Duchess is also expected to make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony this morning, alongside the Queen and the Duke of Cambridge.

They will also be joined by the Princess Royal, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The Wessexes’ children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, will also be present.

Absent from the balcony appearance will be the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Buckingham Palace said earlier that the Queen would only be joined by working members of the royal family on the balcony. Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles in 2020.

However, the palace announced at the last minute that Harry and Meghan will watch the salute to the Queen from the Duke of Wellington’s former office, which overlooks Horse Guards Parade.

On Saturday, William and Kate will travel to Cardiff ahead of a platinum jubilee celebration concert taking place at Cardiff Castle.

The couple will meet some of Wales’ most popular performers while they are there, and will watch the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on giant screens in the castle grounds afterwards.

