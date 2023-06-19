Fans praise Kate Middleton and Prince William as they recreate sweet moment from 2014

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans have praised Prince William and Kate Middleton for recreating a sweet moment that they had together in 2014, while attending the Order of the Garter on Monday.

On 19 June, The Princess of Wales supported her husband at the Order of the Garter ceremony and procession at Windsor Castle, which is “the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain,” according to the Royal Family’s official website.

As William arrived at the ceremony, making his debut as the Prince of Wales, he walked alongside Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh. During their walk, the pair looked over at their respective spouses, Kate, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. While looking back at her husband, Kate had a huge grin on her face.

On Twitter, fans have quickly spotted something special about this interaction, claiming that the pair were recreating a moment they had at the Order of the Garter nine years ago.

During that event in 2014, Kate was once again watching her husband from the side, as he arrived at the castle. When he looked over at her, she gave him a big smile to show her support.

“History is repeating itself, William and Catherine have just recreated a scene,” one fan wrote on Twitter, as they shared one photo of William and Kate from the 2014 Order of the Garter and another photo from this year’s event. “Their love is everything.”

Many people on Twitter proceeded to applaud the looks that the couple gave each other, in both photos, and also poked fun at what their smiles could mean.

“I get the feeling that [William and Kate] have some kind of running joke related to the Garter Service, and that’s why she looks like she’s on the verge of giggling. Which is adorable in and of itself,” one wrote.

“Their love just got stronger and her smile [got] bigger for him with time,” another wrote, while a third added: “The lovely smile is still there.”

Some fans pointed out how Sophie was also smiling at Edward when he arrived at this year’s event. “The look of Love between the Prince and Princess of Wales also between the Duke and Duchess of Edinburg is so palpable and beautiful,” one wrote.

William and Kate at Order of Garter in 2023 and 2014 (Getty Images)

Kate made her first appearance at the Order of the Garter in 2008, three years before she got married to William. While attending the occasion as William’s girlfriend, Kate wore a black polka dot skirt and jacket, paired with a matching hat. She was also pictured standing next to William’s little brother, Prince William, and his stepmother, now Queen Camilla.

At this year’s Order of the Garter, Kate opted for a white dress with polka dots, a black hat with polka dot detailing, and pearl earrings. She completed the look with white heels and a matching clutch.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. It was created by King Edward III in 1348, after he was inspired by the tales of King Arthur to create his own class of honourable knights. It is limited to 24 “Knights” or “Ladies Companions” as well as the King and the Prince of Wales.

One of the most noticeable features of the ceremony is the outfits worn by the Order, which include dramatic blue velvet robes with red hoods, along with black velvet hats with plumes of white ostrich and black heron feathers.

This year, King Charles III led his first procession. Along with William and Camilla, the King was accompanied by the Princess Royal, the Duke of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent, as well as Knights Companions and officers of the Order.