Kate Middleton jokes about getting Prince William a Spider-Man suit

The Duchess of Cambridge has joked about getting the Duke of Cambridge a Spider-Man suit as she praised a man who cheered up children over lockdown.

Kate Middleton made the comments in jest as she spoke to a martial arts instructor from Manchester who dressed up as the Marvel superhero on lockdown walks to lift the spirits of the local children.

The Duchess told Jason Baird that his creative idea was “very cool” and joked about getting her husband, Prince William, the same costume.

She remarked: “'ll see if it takes on the trend here at Kensington Palace.

“Unfortunately I'm not so sure if he's going to get the air clearance that you've got.”

An image of Baird dressed as Spider-Man was one of 100 images chosen to be part of Kate’s Hold Still photo exhibition and book, which aims to document aspects of life during the pandemic and lockdown.

In the “amazingly captured” image, Baird can be seen doing a backflip dressed as Spider-Man in a front garden, while children inside the house look on through the window.

Over the phone, Kate thanked him for sending in the photo and for his efforts in cheering up young people over lockdown.

She said: “Thank you for sending in your photograph because there are some really emotive and really sad images and stories that we had.

“But this brought, you know, particularly to the judging panel, it was such a wonderful positive image of community spirit.”

Over lockdown, the father-of-two and his friend Andrew Baldock became known as “Stockport Spider-Men” as they would walk around in costume during lockdown walks.

When lockdown was initially brought in and people were only allowed out briefly for daily exercise, Baird made it mission to “try and cheer the kids up”.

Speaking to the Duchess of Cambridge on the phone, he explained: “It was more a case of trying to bring a few smiles and stuff.”

It soon caught on as kids started dressing up as the superhero character and left signs in their windows asking Spider-Man to stop at their houses.