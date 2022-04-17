The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte arrived in matching sky-blue outfits as they joined members of the royal family for the annual Easter service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Sunday.

They were joined by Prince William and Prince George, who looked smart in navy blue suits. The couple’s youngest child, Prince Louis, did not attend.

The duchess looked radiant in an A-line Cinderella-blue coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, which featured a belted waist and full-length sleeves.

The royal, who has long championed sustainability through her fashion choices, previously wore the same dress in Luxembourg in 2017.

They arrived with Prince William and Prince George (Getty Images)

She accessorised the look with a blue pleated headband from Jane Taylor, suede heels and pearl earrings.

Princess Charlotte twinned with her mother in a pastel blue smock dress from Rachel Riley, paired with matching ribbed tights and a navy-blue cardigan.

The Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, did not attend the service.

Concerns for the Queen’s health have heightened in recent months after she spent a night in hospital in October 2021.

News of the hospital stay rocked the nation as the monarch, who turns 96 on Thursday, was previously perceived to be in good health for her age.

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton at Easter Sunday service (James Veysey/Shutterstock/PA/Jeff Gilbert)

Her Majesty also contracted Covid-19 in February, the same month she reached her Platinum Jubilee.

Her absence from Sunday’s event comes after she missed Thursday’s Royal Maundy service and was represented by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

The Easter service, which is considered a staple in the royal calendar, was attended by several other family members.

Peter Philips arrived with his children Savannah and Isla, and Zara and Mike Tindall took their eldest daughter Mia.

The family were out for Easter Sunday but the Queen stayed home (PA)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex arrived with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, while Princess Eugenie was also present.

The Cambridge children’s Easter Sunday outing follows another rare public appearance last month, when they attended a thanksgiving service in honour of their late great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh.