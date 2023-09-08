Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Middleton has paid homage to the late Queen Elizabeth on the first anniversary of her death in a dazzling family heirloom.

The 41-year-old Princess of Wales stepped out in drop-down pearl earrings as an ode to Her Majesty on 8 September. Kate walked alongside Prince William as the pair attended a service at St David’s Cathedral in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

For the occasion, she paired a long-sleeve burgundy trench coat dress and matching hat with the Queen’s Silver Jubilee diamond and pearl earrings – a poignant tribute. Though this isn’t the first time Kate’s been spotted in the delicate diamonds, their appearance on the anniversary of the day the monarch died one year ago is a notable tribute. Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth in 2022, Kate kept the earrings on for the entire week, including while in Sandringham greeting well-wishers.

Like the Silver Jubilee accessory, the Princess of Wales re-wore the Eponine coat dress after wearing it last December when she attended the Together at Christmas service. Her pointed-toe heels and Mulberry hand-held clutch paired well with the colour of the long garment. Kate was photographed hand-in-hand with the Prince of Wales as they entered the cathedral.

On Kate and Prince William’s joint Instagram account, the two posted a carousel of photos of Queen Elizabeth, both solo and of the monarch surrounded by her family before she passed. Her Majesty could be seen in her renowned top hat adorned with wrapped bows, as well as sitting on the couch surrounded by her grandchildren. The caption read: “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”

In addition to the throwback images, the royal couple posted photographs of them from the tribute service, standing in the church before Queen Elizabeth’s photo. “A moment of reflection at St Davids Cathedral honouring Her Late Majesty and all that she did for communities like this around the UK, the Commonwealth and the world,” they wrote.

The sweet tribute comes after Kate was criticised in July by the former British Vogue editor, Suzy Menkes, during her podcast Creative Conversations over her jewellery choices. Speaking to the now-jewellery editor for British Vogue, Carol Woolton, the fashion critics reflected on Kate’s assumption of the sentimental jewels within the royal family, while Menkes expressed how underwhelmed she’s been by Kate’s styling of the pieces.

“The Princess of Wales is a bit of a disappointment about jewellery,” she proclaimed. “I imagine her looking beautiful in one of those gowns behind the scenes and then pulling a face as if to say: ‘Do I have to wear this?’”

She continued: “She doesn’t give any sense of adoring jewellery and being pleased to put it on.”

Yet, contrary to Menkes’ opinion, Kate’s been known to wear the many heirlooms passed down to her, including the engagement ring and wedding band that stay firmly on her finger. What’s more, she’s worn the famed Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara that belonged to Princess Diana, as well as the Queen’s pearl choker she was gifted by the Japanese government.