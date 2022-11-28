Jump to content

Kate Middleton says it will be an ‘awfully long time’ before she’s queen in resurfaced clip

‘Already a true queen in my eyes,’ one fan said

Meredith Clark
New York
Monday 28 November 2022 19:43
Princess Kate comforts weeping Ukrainian mother at centre for displaced families

The Princess of Wales is being praised online for her “humble” response to an elderly fan who expressed her wishes for the princess to be queen.

The resurfaced video was taken during Princess Kate’s visit to St Andrews Hospice in Grimsby back in 2013. Since the TikTok was posted on 27 November, the sweet interaction has been viewed more than 269k times.

In the clip, a then-pregnant Kate Middleton is seen greeting staff and members of the hospice care center community when one elderly woman shakes her hand and says, “I’m waiting for you to be queen!”

Kate joins in laughter with the rest of the crowd, before responding: “You’ll be waiting an awfully long time!”

The TikTok caption praised Kate’s quick-witted response, writing, “The Princess of Wales handled this well.”

Several users in the comments section applauded Kate for her off-the-cuff answer, while others echoed how they’re patiently waiting for the day the Princess of Wales inherits the title of Queen Consort.

“She is so humble,” one person commented. “Already a true queen in my eyes.”

“That’s a QUEEN response,” another user wrote.

“As how I see it , she’s already a QUEEN,” said someone else.

“I’m with that lady,” one TikToker commented, while another person said, “I’m also waiting for Catherine to be a queen and I’m not even British.”

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September, her eldest child and heir to the throne – Prince Charles – automatically became King Charles III. His wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, took on the role of Queen Consort.

Princess of Wales meets residents of St Andrews Hospice in 2013

(Getty Images)

The queen’s death also meant that King Charles’ first-born, Prince William, became the Prince of Wales. William was awarded his former title, Duke of Cambridge, after his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011. Now, he will hold both titles of Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, as well as Prince of Wales like his father.

Instead of being the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is now known as the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge – the title formerly held by Camilla. She has also inherited the title of Princess of Wales, which has been famously associated with Diana, William and Harry’s beloved late mother.

Meanwhile, William and Kate’s nine-year-old son, Prince George, is third in line to the throne. William’s other children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are now third and fourth in the line of succession, while Prince Harry and his children, Archie and Lilibet, are fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

