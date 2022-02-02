Kate Middleton replaces Prince Harry as English rugby patron

The Duchess of Cambridge has officially been named patron of the Rugby Football League and England Rugby.

Previously, the role was held by Kate’s brother-in-law, the Duke of Sussex, who relinquished his royal duties in 2020.

Announcing the news on Twitter under the Kensington Royal account, Kate said:

“I am so thrilled to become Patron of the @TheRFL and @EnglandRugby.

“Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish.”

The tweet was accompanied by a short clip of various rugby players passing the ball to one another out of shot, until it eventually lands in the hands of Kate, who is filmed in sportswear standing in a field.

In a subsequent tweet, Kate, 40, added: “I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports! C.”

Ralph Rimmer, Chief Executive of the Rugby Football League said: “We are truly honoured by the appointment of The Duchess of Cambridge as the Rugby Football League’s Royal Patron.

“We are delighted to welcome her as we prepare to host Men’s, Women’s, Wheelchair and Physical Disability Rugby League World Cups in England this autumn.

“Our sport’s history has been built on a commitment to tackling inequalities and we honour that through our focus on having a positive social impact well beyond the pitch.

“We look forward to working with The Duchess in the years to come, and I know all levels of our sport will welcome her to the Rugby League family.”

Kate’s new role puts her in direct competition with her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, who is patron at the Welsh Rugby Union.

News of her appointment comes ahead of the Six Nations tournament, which begins this weekend.