The Duchess of Cambridge has paid tribute to Sabina Nessa with a statement shared on Twitter.

Ms Nessa was killed at the age of 28 last week near Pegler Square in Kidbooke, southeast London. A vigil was held at the square on Friday night, with several hundred mourners in attendance.

Now, Kate Middleton is among those to have paid tribute to the late school teacher.

On Friday, the Kensington Royal Twitter account posted a personal note from Kate, which she signed off with her initial “C”.

“I am saddened by the loss of another innocent young woman on our streets,” the statement began.

“My thoughts are with Sabina’s family and friends, and all those who have been affected by this tragic event. C.”

It is understood that flowers were laid on the duchess’s behalf at the vigil.

Kate also laid flowers at the Clapham Common bandstand earlier this year to honour the life of Sarah Everard, who was murdered when she was walking home to Brixton by ex-Met Police officer Wayne Couzens.

The duchess is not the only public figure to have paid homage to Ms Nessa, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan releasing a statement on Friday ahead of the vigil.

“The vigil for Sabina Nessa tonight is an important and emotional moment for the whole community to come together and remember Sabina’s life, and to stand in solidarity with her family and loved ones during this time of unimaginable grief,” he said.

“Sabina’s family, friends and colleagues have shared powerful tributes to her life. It’s clear that she was a bright, kind and caring young woman, who had a powerful impact on those around her.

“What happened to Sabina is every parent’s nightmare and every woman’s worst fear. Her death is a tragedy and I stand with the community in Kidbrooke and Londoners across our city, united in grief and united in our determination that justice is done.”