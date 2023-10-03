Kate Middleton rewears same outfit twice in one week

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kate Middleton has proved royals can be outfit repeaters too.

On Tuesday 3 October, the Princess of Wales stepped out with her husband, Prince William, for the start of Black History Month in the UK as well as to celebrate the 75 anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to the UK. Kate surprised fans by wearing the exact same pinstripe suit that she previously wore on Friday 29 September, when she met with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The navy striped suit features the Holland Cooper blazer, which retails for $669 and the matching Holland Cooper trousers, which retail for $364. Instead of the $690 beige Gabriela Hearst turtleneck that she wore when taking photos with Cook, this time she opted for a white Holland Cooper shirt bodysuit, which retails for $180.

The royal accessorised the outfit with her hair down and in waves, with $795 navy pumps from Gianvito Rossi in addition to the same $82 Shyla pearl hoop earrings she wore with a green Burberry suit to visit textile factories last week.

Kate’s outfit was posted to the Instagram account, Royal Fashion Police, where many fans wrote about what was the Princess of Wales’ eighth consecutive suit this month.

Some people praised her for wearing what she was comfortable in and liked the blouse Kate was wearing in the second outfit compared to the turtleneck in the first one. “I didn’t like this suit with the turtleneck and I thought it was the suit, but it turns out it was the turtleneck. I really like it with the bodysuit,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “A lot better this styling than the one with the turtleneck. I like it.”

“She’s very obviously in her suit phase and she must be loving it,” a third commenter wrote while expressing their love for the outfit.

One person commented on Kate’s potential motive regarding why she would repeat outfits. “She’s really making a statement with all these suits and repeats,” she wrote. “She clearly doesn’t want her engagements to be about her fashion.”

However, others admitted they found the repeat outfit “boring”. “Bored bored bored!!” one fan wrote. “The only thing I like is how she didn’t wear the turtleneck again, it looked better how the model wore it with the shirt.”

“Why would she wear the same suit twice in one week?” another lamented. “It’s not bad enough she only wears the same McQueen or Mouret suits in different colours for every engagement. So disappointing!!!”

Kate is known for repeating outfits, a tactic she relies on as a way of promoting sustainability. In 2023, the Princess of Wales arrived at the BAFTAs in an Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown, which she first worn to the event in 2019.