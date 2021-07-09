Kate Middleton to attend Wimbledon this weekend after self-isolation period ends

The Duchess of Cambridge will be at Wimbledon this weekend after completing a period of self-isolation.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton will be viewing the ladies’ singles final at Centre Court on Saturday, alongside Prince William, by which time she will not longer be isolating.

The duchess is also expected to attend the men’s singles final on Sunday, though it’s understood that she will do so alone and without the Duke of Cambridge.

Kensington Palace revealed that Kate had been in self-isolation earlier this week after she came into contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

The palace said in a statement: “Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

Prior to the self-isolation, the duchess had made a public appearance at Wimbledon last Friday.

During the visit, she met staff in the All England Club kitchens and toured the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum.

Kate is a patron of the All England Club and usually attends the tournament every year.

It had previously been assumed that due to her isolation requirements, she would miss the tennis tournament finals this weekend.

The duchess also attended an England Euro 2020 match at Wembley Stadium with her husband and son, Prince George, on 29 June.

Kate has received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Kensington Palace revealed that both she and William received their first dose at the Science Museum in London in May.

Prince William contracted coronavirus last year. At the time, he kept his diagnosis private and self-isolated at the family home in Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.