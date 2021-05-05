The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have launched a YouTube channel.

In a tweet, shared on Wednesday, William and Kate said: “We’re now on Youtube” and added a link for followers to subscribe.

They shared a teaser clip of themselves completing royal duties with some behind the scenes clips.

The video reel includes highlights from the past year with the couple and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis clapping on their doorstep during the Clap for Carers event.

There are two behind the scenes bloopers with William telling Kate in one shot: “By the way you have to be careful what you say now because these guys they’re filming everything,” to which Kate replies: “I know”.

In another video, filmed for St Patrick’s Day, she tells her husband: “You don’t need to roll your ‘r’”.

The video has been watched over 8,000 times in the first 20 minutes and has 10.8k subscribers.