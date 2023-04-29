Jump to content

Kate and William mark 12th wedding anniversary with cycling photo

The photo, taken in sunny weather last year, shows the couple smiling on bikes

Luke O'Reilly
Saturday 29 April 2023 11:38
The couple in Norfolk last year (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/PA)
(PA Media)

The Prince and Princess of Wales have posted a photo online to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.

The photo, taken in Norfolk during sunny weather last year, shows the couple on bikes.

William is wearing sunglasses, jeans and a blue shirt and Kate is wearing a white shirt and jeans. A pair of sunglasses rests on Kate’s head.

It was posted on the couple’s official Twitter account, with the simple caption “12 years” and a heart emoji.

The couple married at Westminster Abbey on April 29 2011 after an eight-year relationship.

(Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/PA Wire)

William’s marriage to his former university flatmate was the royal event of 2011 as 2,000 guests filled the abbey.

The grand affair featured two dresses, two receptions, a carriage procession through central London, flypasts and two kisses on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Nearly 25 million people in the UK tuned in to watch the live televised ceremony, with the worldwide TV audience estimated to be two billion.

Twelve years on, the couple have three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis five.

