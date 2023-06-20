Kelly Osbourne criticises Prince Harry for ‘whinging’ about the royal family

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Osbourne has hit out at the Duke of Sussex in an expletive-laden rant while appearing as a guest on a podcast.

The Osbournes star, 38, called Prince Harry a “f***ing t**t”, adding that he was “whining, whinging, [and] complaining” about his life.

Speaking on the I’ve Had It podcast with hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie ‘Pumps’ Sullivan, Osbourne was asked to play a game called “Had It or Hit It”, in which she is given a range of topics and must decide if she has “had it”, or if she would “hit it” (enjoy it).

Asked about King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the reality star, who recently welcomed her first child, said she would “hit it”.

“It’s new, it’s different, let them try it out and see what they can make of it,” Osbourne said. “Definitely King Charles, I don’t know much about Camilla, I always thought she would remain Queen Consort, it’s weird that she’s Queen.”

Welch gave her own view on Charles and said: “My problem with Charles is, you have a son, I have a son. I don’t care what my f***ing son did, if I was getting crowned, he would sit in the very front row.”

The podcast host was referring to Harry’s seating position at the coronation of King Charles on 6 May. The duke was seated in the third row with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, while other senior members of the royal family sat in the front row.

However, Osbourne disagreed and launched into a rant about Prince Harry.

The former Fashion Police host said: “I don’t agree with that… I think Harry is a f***ing t**t. I do. I think he’s a whining, whinging, complaining, ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one who’s ever had mental problems, like, my life was so hard’.

“Everybody’s life is f***ing hard. You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed as a f***ing Nazi and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it. No. No.”

Osbourne referenced a moment that Harry described as “probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life”. In 2005, he attended a friend’s fancy dress-themed birthday party wearing a Nazi uniform, including a swastika armband. He later apologised, and has since discussed the scandal in his Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan.

The Independent has contacted a representative of the Sussexes for comment.

Osbourne’s criticism comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan Markle could be on the cusp of signing a “mega-bucks” deal with fashion label Dior, after the royal couple’s partnership with Spotify came to an end.

However, a spokesperson for the Sussexes and a source at the French fashion label have denied the rumours.

Harry and Meghan’s three-year deal with Spotify, which was signed in 2020, has ended after the duchess produced one series of the podcast Archetypes. The series consisted of 12 episodes and included interviews with Paris Hilton, Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, and others.

Osbourne’s strong feelings about the royal family possibly stem from her mother, Sharon Osbourne, who is a self-declared royalist.

Sharon, 70, camped out among other royal fans on the Mall the night before the coronation. She was spotted in a tent before filming a segment for TalkTV. Fans said she later went around offering sandwiches and cakes to the other campers.

In September, Sharon also joined the queue to view the late Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state in Westminster Hall.

The former X-Factor judge told ITV News: “I love the Queen and I came over for this because I’m a royalist and I love the royal family.”