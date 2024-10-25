Watch live: King Charles and Queen Camilla depart Samoa after first visit as monarchs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Watch live as King Charles III and Queen Camilla depart Samoa on Friday, 25 October, after a four-day visit.

The royal couple visited the Polynesian nation, which is hosting a major gathering of Commonwealth leaders, after their tour of Australia – the first by Charles after his coronation.

King Charles formally opened the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which took place for the first time with him as its head.

His Majesty told world leaders the past cannot be changed, but nations can “commit” to “right inequalities that endure”, as momentum grew for a debate about slavery reparations.

The King used his first major speech as head of the “family of nations” to highlight how the “most painful aspects of our past continue to resonate” with the people of the Commonwealth.