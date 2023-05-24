King Charles and Queen Camilla make first visit to Northern Ireland since coronation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation has been celebrated in Northern Ireland during their first visit to the region since they were crowned earlier this month.

The royal couple arrived at Hazelbank Park in Co Antrim to cheers from waiting members of the public on Tuesday afternoon.

The King and Queen were welcomed by the Lord-Lieutenant of Co Antrim David McCorkell, mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Stephen Ross and North Belfast MP John Finucane (Sinn Fein).

They were serenaded by school children and took some time to chat with the youngsters before officially opening the gates to the Coronation Garden.

Garden designer Diarmuid Gavin accompanied Charles and Camilla, introducing them to those who have spent recent months working to realise his “whimsical” design, which includes music, moving plants and bubbles.

He said his team had been working around the clock in recent months to prepare the garden, and described his inspiration as “whimsy” to mark the coronation as well as engaging with people of all ages.

“They were wonderful – I got to spend a little bit of time with them, we went into the quiet garden with the water dancing and they were asking me where the plants came from, the idea behind the design, and they couldn’t have been nicer,” he said.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a cake during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 (Getty Images)

Charles and Camilla were told the special garden in honour of their coronation marks the beginning of a new green initiative for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The King smiled as “Bring Me Sunshine” played, while Camilla described the garden as not what she had expected, but complimented it as “absolutely lovely”.

King Charles III greets school children after a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland (Getty Images)

Following the garden visit, the King and Queen went on to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

They met with pupils from a local primary school who have taken part in a competition to design coronation benches.

Queen Camilla greets the crowd after a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland (Getty Images)

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris hosted a brief private audience with the King and Queen, before they attended a garden party and planted a tree within the grounds of the castle to mark the coronation.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was among those in attendance at Hillsborough.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla open a new Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey (PA)

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill did not attend the event.

However she said representatives from the party will be present at events during the two-day visit.

“Yes, I think there’s a whole raft of engagements and some of our MPs will be at local events in their constituencies,” she told reporters after a meeting with the secretary of state at Hillsborough castle earlier on Wednesday.