Watch live view of Windsor Castle as King Charles attends Easter Sunday service

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live view of Windsor Castle as King Charles III attends the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, in what will be his first public appearance at a traditional royal event since his cancer diagnosis was revealed in February.

Charles, 75, will join the Queen and other members of the royal family on Sunday 31 March.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will not attend the service.

Sunday’s Easter service comes just over a week after Kate released an emotional video message disclosing that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy.

The family are spending the Easter holidays together as they adjust to her diagnosis, which was discovered in post-operative tests after major abdominal surgery.

The King’s attendance at church will be seen as a move to reassure the public after the shock news about his daughter-in-law.

But the service will be a smaller version of the annual gathering, with fewer members of the royal family.