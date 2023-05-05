Watch: King Charles meets royal fans on Mall ahead of coronation
King Charles III met royal fans down the Mall in London on Friday, 5 May, ahead of his coronation.
His Majesty told well-wishers he hoped they "didn't get too wet" on a walkabout down the road near Buckingham Palace.
Fans have been lining up on the Mall for several days, eager to get a glimpse of the coronation procession when it passes through the Mall.
The King and the Queen Consort will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach down The Mall to Trafalgar Square, before heading to Westminster Abbey where the King will be crowned.
Final rehearsals were conducted this week for the procession, in which more than 9,000 service personnel, 6,000 of whom will be on ceremonial duties, will participate.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies