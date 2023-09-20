Watch live as King Charles and Queen Camilla attend state banquet at Versailles
Watch live as King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a state banquet in the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles, during their state visit to France.
Charles and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, are expected to make toasts.
Other guests expected at the banquet on Wednesday 20 September include actors Hugh Grant, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and many other celebrities and officials.
Ahead of the meal, the King gave Mr Macron a book containing photographs of the pair together as they held talks on the opening day of the visit.
Charles and Camilla are visiting Paris and Bordeaux, six months after the trip had to be rescheduled because of widespread rioting across France.
As well as the photograph album, the King gave Mr Macron a complete edition of Voltaire’s writings when he visited the Elysee Palace, the president’s official residence, on Wednesday afternoon.
In return, Mr Macron gave the King a golden coin featuring Charles’s portrait, as well as a prize-winning French novel.
