Watch live as King Charles and Emmanuel Macron meet at Elysee Palace to say goodbye

Watch live as King Charles III and Emmanuel Macron meet at Elysee Palace in Paris to say goodbye on Thursday 21 September.

The British monarch will soon be leaving the French capital and travelling to Bordeaux, where he will conclude his three-day state visit.

Earlier in the day, Charles pledged to do whatever he can to strengthen the “indispensable relationship” between the UK and France in a historic address to the nation’s senate.

He became the only British monarch ever to speak from the French senate chamber on the second day of his trip.

In a speech delivered in English and French, the King told of the “friendship and warm familiarity” between the two countries, as well as the unity on issues such as climate change and foreign military aggression.

“For the time that is granted to me as King, I pledge to do whatever I can to strengthen the indispensable relationship between the United Kingdom and France – and, today, I invite you to join me in this endeavour. Together, our potential is limitless,” Charles said.