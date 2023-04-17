King Charles ‘asked Katy Perry for selfie’ on behalf of private secretary

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III “asked” Katy Perry to take a selfie with a member of his staff when they first met.

After the King’s former deputy private secretary, Scott Furssedonn-Wood, admitted to the King that his children “love” the singer, Charles decided to ask Perry on Furssedonn-Wood’s behalf.

Furssedonn-Wood was a former secretary to the King and Queen before leaving Clarence House in 2021.

In a new Twitter post, the ex-royal household employee recalled the meeting, which happened in 2019 and was the first time the monarch met the “California Gurls” singer.

Sharing a selfie with Perry, as well as a picture of the American musician smiling next to the King, Furssedonn-Wood wrote: “I was with The King in Mumbai in 2019 when he first met her. I had told him how much my kids loved her.”

“Those of us in the team never asked for selfies,” he said, adding that Charles asked the musician on his behalf.

“So HRH [His Royal Highness] kindly asked for me ‘He and his family are such fans!’”

The King and Perry were visiting Mumbai to attend an advisory board meeting with the British Asian Trust (BAT).

It comes as Buckingham Palace announced that Katy Perry will be performing at the King’s coronation concert on 7 May.

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer will be joined by Take That and Lionel Ritchie, who were all announced as headliners for the coronation concert on Friday (14 April).

Also on the line-up are Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

They will be joined by singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.

The King’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey with the coronation concert on Sunday 7 May.

You can find more information about the coronation concert, including musicians reported to have turned down offers to perform here.