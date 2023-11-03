Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as King Charles III and Queen Camilla continue their state visit to Kenya on Friday 3 November.

The King will end his trip by sitting down with faith leaders to hear about their work in promoting peace, security and development.

Charles will join a meeting of religious leaders from the Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics (CICC) gathered at Mombasa Memorial Cathedral.

For more than two decades the CICC has been working in the areas of peacebuilding, child protection, preventing and countering violent extremism and public participation and governance.

The clerics are from organisations that represent Christianity, Hindu, Muslim and African traditional faiths working together to tackle pressing issues in the region.

Later, the King will view some of the cathedral’s architectural features before meeting its choir and will unveil a plaque to mark his visit.

Charles and Camilla are coming to the end of a five-day state visit to Kenya, their first to a Commonwealth country since the King’s accession to the throne.