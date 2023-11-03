Jump to content

Watch live as King Charles and Queen Camilla’s state visit to Kenya continues for fourth day

Oliver Browning
Friday 03 November 2023 08:23
Comments

Watch live as King Charles III and Queen Camilla continue their state visit to Kenya on Friday 3 November.

The King will end his trip by sitting down with faith leaders to hear about their work in promoting peace, security and development.

Charles will join a meeting of religious leaders from the Coast Interfaith Council of Clerics (CICC) gathered at Mombasa Memorial Cathedral.

For more than two decades the CICC has been working in the areas of peacebuilding, child protection, preventing and countering violent extremism and public participation and governance.

The clerics are from organisations that represent Christianity, Hindu, Muslim and African traditional faiths working together to tackle pressing issues in the region.

Later, the King will view some of the cathedral’s architectural features before meeting its choir and will unveil a plaque to mark his visit.

Charles and Camilla are coming to the end of a five-day state visit to Kenya, their first to a Commonwealth country since the King’s accession to the throne.

