Watch live as King Charles and Queen Camilla continue state visit in Kenya

Watch live as King Charles III and Queen Camilla continue their trip to Kenya on Wednesday 1 November.

The royal couple will celebrate Kenyans who promote animal welfare and environmental conservation as their state visit to the African nation continues.

Camilla is expected to tour the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s elephant orphanage and learn about its work.

The trust is renowned for its efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating elephants through its orphanage, located within Nairobi National Park, and it has successfully raised 316 orphans.

Charles will join his wife for the final part of the visit and as the couple leave the park they will visit the attraction’s ivory burning site, a historic location where 12 tonnes of ivory were burnt by the former Kenyan president Daniel Arap Moi in 1989.

During the day, the Queen, who is president of the equine welfare charity Brooke, will hear how the organisation is working with the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals to rescue donkeys at risk, and tour a centre caring for abused donkeys.

Meanwhile, the King will visit Karura urban forest to highlight the importance of green spaces in sustainable cities, and to honour the legacy of Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Wangari Maathai, who ran a campaign to save the forest.