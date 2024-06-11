Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been given the green light by doctors to visit the Channel Islands on a whistle stop trip this summer.

The couple will visit the States of Jersey and Guernsey on the 15 and 16 of July in what is set to be the monarch’s second overseas trip since his cancer diagnosis in January.

Charles returned to public facing duties in April and has been met with a packed schedule. He visited Normandy, France, last week for D-Day commemorations and has also been seen on evenings out at the theatre and palace garden parties.

His July trip is the latest in a string of high profile events Charles has committed to in the coming weeks including Trooping the Colour, the Garter Day ceremony and a possible appearance at Ascot in June.

The Channel Island visit will likely be his first trip after the UK’s upcoming general election on July 4 and will end the day before he is due to attend the State Opening of Parliament on July 17, which is also Camilla’s 77th birthday.

It will be their first visit to the Bailiwicks of Jersey and Guernsey since the King acceded to the throne and will highlight the relationship between the islands and the Crown which stretches back centuries.

Queen Camilla and King Charles attended a D-Day commemoration event in Normandy last week ( Chris Jackson/PA Wire )

The King is known as the Duke of Normandy on the Channel Islands – dating from when William the Conqueror’s son, Henry I, seized the Duchy of Normandy, including the islands, in 1106.

Bailiff of Guernsey Sir Richard McMahon said: “It will be a great privilege to welcome Their Majesties to the Bailiwick for the first time as King and Queen, the year after their coronation.

“Their visit this summer shows just how special the relationship between the Crown and the Islands is.”

The Crown Dependencies are not part of the UK but are self-governing possessions of the British Crown.

When the late Queen Elizabeth II visited Jersey in 2001, she was presented with two dead ducks on a silver tray – part of an ancient tradition dating back to the Middle Ages when six seigneurs – lords of the manor – would pay homage to the sovereign as the Duke of Normandy with the mallards.

Queen Elizabeth II presented two dead female mallards on a silver platter in an act of homage by Steve Morgan, Seigneur of the Parish of Trinity on the island of Jersey. ( Fiona Hanson/PA Wire )

Charles and Camilla last visited the Channel Islands during the Diamond Jubilee year of 2012 and are said to be “looking forward greatly” to the trip, according to the Lieutenant-Governor of Jersey, Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd.

On Jersey, Charles and Camilla will visit the capital, St Helier, and attend a special sitting of the States Assembly and the Royal Court, followed by a large-scale open-air expo.

The next day on Guernsey, the King and Camilla will attend a special sitting of the States of Deliberation and ancient ceremony of homage to the monarch, held outdoors on the St Peter Port seafront where islanders can watch the events.

At official functions, islanders raise the loyal toast to “The Duke of Normandy, our King”.

Charles and Camilla will also head to the Crown Pier to learn about the island’s heritage and traditions, biodiversity initiatives, local food, and the work to promote the language of Guernesiais – also known as Guernsey French.

Deputy Lyndon Trott, Chief Minister of Guernsey, said: “As is well known, His Majesty also has a special interest in global efforts to combat climate change.

“We are looking forward to showcasing our initiatives to support those efforts and promote sustainability across a range of sectors.

“That includes the pioneering green finance initiatives of our main economic sector, which have a global impact.”