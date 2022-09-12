Jump to content
Charles to lead royal family in procession behind Queen’s coffin to Edinburgh cathedral

Members of the public will be able to view the coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh to pay their respects.

Tony Jones
Monday 12 September 2022 07:25
King Charles III (Victoria Jones/PA)
King Charles III (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

King Charles III will lead the royal family in a poignant procession behind the coffin of his mother when it travels to an Edinburgh cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects.

The Queen will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.

Full details about the royal mourners have yet to be released but there is speculation the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the new Prince and Princess of Wales, who on Saturday put on a united front during an appearance at Windsor Castle, will be part of the group.

The Princess Royal curtseying as the Queen’s coffin arrives at Holyroodhouse (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Charles will lead some of the royals on foot, expected to be the Duke of York, Earl of Wessex, Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence – while the Queen Consort and other members of the monarchy will follow in cars.

Members of the public will be able to view the coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London ahead of a period of lying in state.

Later in the evening, the King and other members of his family, likely his siblings, will mount a vigil at the cathedral in honour of their mother.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Charles and Camilla are in London, but before leaving for the Scottish capital they will visit Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament will express their condolences to the new monarch and his wife, and the King will give his reply.

During his day in Edinburgh, the King will inspect the Guard of Honour at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, before attending the ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt.

At the Palace, the King will hold audiences with the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, followed by an audience with Alison Johnstone, the Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.

Words of sympathy will be expressed by the Scottish Parliament when Charles and Camilla attend to receive a motion of condolence, with the King replying.

