Watch: King Charles welcomed in Romania as he arrives for trip to holiday home

Watch as an official reception ceremony is held for King Charles III in Romania as he arrives for an annual trip to his holiday home on Friday, 2 June.

His Majesty has a long history with the country, where he owns at least ten properties; his first was a Saxon house in the village of Viscri in 2006.

It is understood that the King will be visiting a stripped-back former farmhouse in Zalanpatak.

Queen Camilla will not be accompanying her husband.

Following Friday's official reception ceremony, King Charles will meet members of the state and civil society.

Charles's visit to Romania is largely private.

The property is availabe to rent out to the public.

Double rooms for an all-inclusive stay are available from £140 per night.

The property has seven double rooms with en-suite bathrooms in three heritage cottages, each furnished with authentic Transylvanian antiques and textiles.