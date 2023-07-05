Watch live: King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned for second time in Scotland

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles III is today being presented with the Scottish crown jewels, including a crown and sceptre, to mark his coronation.

The ceremony takes place at St Giles' Cathedral, and will include a procession involving over 800 people beforehand, down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Weighing 1.59kg, the crown itself features 43 precious stones, as well as 94 pearls, and the iconic gold cross embedded on an enamel orb.

A 21-gun salute will be fired from Edinburgh Castle at about 15:20 BST, before Charles and other royals head back to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf, will be in attendance.

However, the day is not expected without protesters. A number of people shouting 'not my King' have already been spotted alongside supporters on the procession route.