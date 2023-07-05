Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned for second time in Scotland

Sophie Thompson
Wednesday 05 July 2023 13:30
Comments

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJwJgINUkl8

King Charles III is today being presented with the Scottish crown jewels, including a crown and sceptre, to mark his coronation.

The ceremony takes place at St Giles' Cathedral, and will include a procession involving over 800 people beforehand, down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

Weighing 1.59kg, the crown itself features 43 precious stones, as well as 94 pearls, and the iconic gold cross embedded on an enamel orb.

A 21-gun salute will be fired from Edinburgh Castle at about 15:20 BST, before Charles and other royals head back to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf, will be in attendance.

Recommended

However, the day is not expected without protesters. A number of people shouting 'not my King' have already been spotted alongside supporters on the procession route.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in