Watch live: King Charles arrives at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst for 200th Sovereign’s Parade
Live: King Charles visits Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
King Charles III has arrived at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst to celebrate the 200th Sovereign's Parade.
Wearing his full military attire, the parade marks his first since becoming monarch, and it's expected that tributes will be paid to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The parade is a celebration of military cadets who have undergone over 44 gruelling weeks of training, with 171 becoming official army officers.
Charles will present a new Sovereign's Banner to the receiving Ensigns, while that of the late Queen will be shown off.
It’s expected he could give a speech congratulating those involved, as well as present awards of honour.
