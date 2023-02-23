Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lady Susan Hussey has returned to royal duties three months after asking a black British charity worker “what part of Africa are you from?”

The 83-year-old, who was a long-time friend of the Queen and is godmother to Prince William, covered for Princess Anne for a function on Tuesday.

Lady Hussey had been absent from frontline royal work after a conversation with Sistah Space leader Ngoza Fulani in late November that saw the Queen’s former lady in waiting accused of racism.

Ms Fulani was at a charity gala at Buckingham Palace when Lady Hussey asked her: “Where do you come from?” to which the answer of ‘Hackney’ led the Lady to ask “No, what part of Africa are you from?”

Lady Susan Hussey meets Ngoza Fulani (Royal Communications via Getty I)

Lady Hussey apologised and resigned as a royal aide.

A spokesman for Prince William said: “Racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

Lady Susan Hussey arrives to attend a church service with King Charles III and the Princess Royal at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham (PA)

Lady Hussey has not worked since but did attend a church service with King Charles III and the Princess Royal in late January.

But on Tuesday she returned to the fold by filling in for the Princess Royal at the memorial service for Dame Frances Campbell-Preston at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

A family friend said: “She was more than happy to do so. Her official position was recorded in the order of service. It’s great to see her back in the royal fold.” She was also seen visiting Buckingham Palace on Tuesday via the staff entrance.

Her appearance, however, was not noted in Court Circular, a log of all royal movements - although the Firm has clarified that only those representing the Kind of Queen consort are mentioned.

✕ Moment Queen Consort Camilla meets charity boss Ngozi Fulani amid race row

After the incident with Ms Fulani, Lady Hussey met the charity boss and apologised in person. A statement after this meeting said: “Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area."

It added that Ms Fulani accepted that “no malice” was intended.