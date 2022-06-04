(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lead tributes to Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet, on first birthday

The Sussex’s daughter turns one today

Olivia Petter
Saturday 04 June 2022 09:58
Comments

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have led the royal tributes to Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor on her first birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter turns one on Saturday 4 June, on the third day of platinum jubilee celebrations in honour of the infant’s great grandmother, the Queen, whom she was named after.

On Twitter, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted an official birthday message via their joint Kensington Palace account.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!” the tweet read.

Recommended

Prince Charles and Camilla also wished the infant happy birthday via their Clarence House account, writing: “Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!”

It was quickly followed by another tweet from the official royal family’s Twitter account.

“Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!” the tweet read.

Harry and Meghan are in London for the platinum jubilee celebrations.

According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple introduced their youngest child to the Queen on Thursday.

However, he said that the public shouldn’t get their hopes up when it comes to how the couple will celebrate Lilibet’s birthday.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Friday, Scobie said: “I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event, that we’re going to see photographs from. From what I’m told, we shouldn’t expect anything.

“Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen and of course we know how much she’s been looking forward to it.

“They’ve been held back by a pandemic. Of course the times that Harry has been here it’s just been by himself for quite sombre occasions. And so this really was the first time.”

Recommended

Scobie continued: “Of course we know the Queen went back to Windsor Castle yesterday, the couple went back to Windsor as well where they’re staying at Frogmore Cottage.

“So that would have been the first moment or the first chance for her to meet her namesake.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in