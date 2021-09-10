The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning to return to the UK together to introduce their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor to the Queen.

Reports quoting sources claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have formally requested for the Queen to meet her eleventh great-grandchild, who was born on 4 June.

The potential visit would mark the first time Harry and Meghan would be back on British soil together since they stepped down as senior royals and moved to California last year.

According to The Sun, the couple also hopes to host their daughter’s christening at Windsor Castle.

But will Lilibet’s christening go ahead in the UK? Here’s everything we know:

When will Lilibet’s christening be?

No official date has been set for Lilibet’s christening, but Harry and Meghan are reportedly keen to confirm a date soon.

The Sussexes’ son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was baptised when he was two months old in the private chapel at Windsor Castle in July 2019. Lilibet is now three months old.

Where will Lilibet’s christening be?

If Lilibet’s christening follows in the footsteps of her older brother’s, she will be baptised in the private chapel at Windsor Castle.

In July, a source told The Daily Mail: “Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened in Windsor, just like her brother.

“They are happy to wait until circumstances allow.”

However, there is speculation that the christening may take place in California, where the family lives, instead.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Express that the couple may choose to baptise their daughter in the US to avoid “the controversy that surrounded Archie’s christening”.

He added: “Harry and Meghan’s relations with the British press went badly downhill when Archie was christened in private and the names of the godparents were not released.”

Will the Queen attend Lilibet’s christening?

The Queen missed Archie’s christening in 2019 due to a prior engagement, but Harry is reportedly keen for her to attend his daughter’s christening.

However, there is no guarantee she will be there.

Her Majesty also missed the christening of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest child, Prince Louis, which was held in 2018.

Buckingham Palace told the Press Association at the time that her absence was “not made on health grounds” and was “mutually agreed by the Queen and the Cambridges some time ago”.