The King has urged the Lionesses to “roar to victory” in the Women’s World Cup final.

Charles’ rallying cry came on the eve of England’s historic showdown with Spain at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

“Good luck today Lionesses, and may you roar to victory,” Charles said in a message posted on social media on Saturday.

Queen Letizia of Spain is set to travel to Australia for the final, while UK royals are staying at home.

But it is understood that Charles and the Queen will be among the millions of Britons following the game from afar on Sunday.

A Buckingham Palace source said: “Both Their Majesties will be following Sunday’s events with the greatest interest.”

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales has wished the Lionesses “good luck” for the final, and apologised for not being in Australia to watch them in person.

In a video message posted on social media, William, who was sat next to daughter Charlotte, also said he was proud of what the team had achieved.

“Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow, we’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world,” he said.

“So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

A grinning Charlotte, clutching a football and seated beside him, added: “Good luck Lionesses.”

This followed criticism from football fans after it was confirmed that he will not be in attendance at today’s final (20 August) in Sydney.

As the president of the Football Association (FA), William was expected to be present for the England women’s team’s major moment.

It is understood that the Royal Family’s absence is due to it involving flying across the world for a very short period of time.

