Wacth live as King Charles marks the first anniversary of accession following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The King and Queen will commemorate the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II with private prayers during an event at Crathie Kirk on Friday 8 September. This is a church where the late Queen worshipped.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit visit St Davids Cathedral for a brief private service as part of a trip to Pembrokeshire.

The King, who became sovereign when his mother died in Balmoral a year ago today, aged 96, after a 70-year reign, also recorded a message and released a favourite photograph of her to mark the first anniversary of her death and his accession to the throne.

In a spoken message from Balmoral Castle, recorded on Thursday, Charles said he recalled with “great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us”.

He said: “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”