Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: King Charles marks first anniversary of accession following death of Queen Elizabeth

Lucy Leeson
Friday 08 September 2023 10:37
Comments

Wacth live as King Charles marks the first anniversary of accession following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The King and Queen will commemorate the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II with private prayers during an event at Crathie Kirk on Friday 8 September. This is a church where the late Queen worshipped.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit visit St Davids Cathedral for a brief private service as part of a trip to Pembrokeshire.

The King, who became sovereign when his mother died in Balmoral a year ago today, aged 96, after a 70-year reign, also recorded a message and released a favourite photograph of her to mark the first anniversary of her death and his accession to the throne.

In a spoken message from Balmoral Castle, recorded on Thursday, Charles said he recalled with “great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us”.

Recommended

He said: “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in