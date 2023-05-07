Watch live: Preparations get underway at Windsor Castle ahead of coronation concert

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Preparations are well underway at Windsor Castle as the UK gears up for a second day of celebrations for King Charles III's coronation.

On the agenda today is the long-awaited coronation concert on the historic castle's East Lawn grounds, with performers including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Take That.

Fashion designer, Stella McCartney, will also be reading a spoken-word poem around the environment and sustainability - a topic that Charles is particularly passionate about.

10,000 of the 20,000 tickets went to the public via a ballot, while the rest are spread across charities that the King and Queen are involved with.

The royals themselves, will of course be in attendance too.

However, even if you're not attending, you won't be missing out. From 20:00 BST, the concert will be shown live on the BBC.

