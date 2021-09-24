The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the second morning of their New York trip in Harlem, where the duchess read her children’s book The Bench to second-grade students.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admired a mural that had been created by fourth and fifth graders at the PS 123 Mahalia Jackson school, and discussed their efforts to encourage healthy eating in their community. They donated two garden boxes of vegetables and herbs, reportsTown and Country.

The Sussexes, who have been staying in Manhattan’s Carlyle Hotel, are in New York to make an appearance at Saturday’s Global Citizen concert, which is being held to address world issues including poverty, climate change and vaccination access.

Harry and Meghan met with Chelsea Clinton on Thursday at the World Health Organization (WHO) offices, where they spoke with health officials about vaccine equity.

“Today’s meeting was a much-appreciated opportunity to learn from some of the most-respected experts who are working tirelessly to end this pandemic,” they said in a joint statement. “Building on ongoing conversations we’ve had with global leaders over the past 18 months, today further reinforced our commitment to vaccine equity. We’re so encouraged by the spirit of collaboration we heard throughout our conversation and are eager to do our part.”

The pair also had a meeting with US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, to discuss Covid, racial justice and mental health.

The ambassador described the meeting as “wonderful” as she posted pictures of their conversation on Twitter.

Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness.



Photos: Matt Sayles pic.twitter.com/YhbSsJGQZP — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) September 23, 2021

“Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” she wrote, adding: “Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness.”