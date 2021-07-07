Meghan and Harry’s former Chief of Staff says working with couple was ‘an incredible experience’

The former Chief of Staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has spoken about her time working for the couple, describing it as an “incredible experience”.

Catherine St-Laurent, who was also executive director of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation, praised her former employers and said they had the “potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space”.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Cut, St-Laurent also opened up about her career, her family life and their plans to relocate to New York City from Seattle later this year.

St-Laurent, 40, joined the Sussex’s Archewell charity early last year, but stepped down as executive director 11 months later in March 2021.

She remains in a senior advisory role for the charity and launched a social-impact consulting firm with business partner Rebecca Goldman in April this year.

St-Laurent said of working with Meghan and Harry: “It was an incredible experience. They are incredibly talented and creative leaders.

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey. The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling.

“I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space. I look forward to continuing to be a part of that.”

St-Laurent has praised Harry and Meghan before in a statement shared on LinkedIn in March, when she announced her change in roles.

She wrote: “It’s been a privilege working closely with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex helping to establish Archewell Foundation in its first year.

“Their commitment to compassion and wellbeing has been the undercurrent of all our activities both within the organisation as well as with impactful projects of the foundation on the ground.”

She added: “I am deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished together and I’m honoured to remain on as an advisor.”